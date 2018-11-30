Swainglers In Action

By Tammy Millsaps

Darnell Farms hosted the Swainglers for their monthly fishing trip in October: The Tuckasegee River bank was soon covered by anglers. Various lures were quickly cast and also the hopes for tight lines with a bite on the hook! The first catch was by a veteran Swaingler and Sophomore, Levi. He caught a knotty head. Besides fishing, he loves to hunt and just being outside. Rookie Swaingler, but definitely not a rookie angler, Trevor Jones, caught two trout. He was using a Panther Martin rainbow colored spinner lure with an open face reel. Trevor is in the ninth grade. His favorite pastime is, of course, fishing. All around, avid outdoorsman tenth grader, Ashton Buchanan reeled in a nice trout! Ashton was using a pink worm with a white head on an open face reel. This is Ashton’s second year in the club and he is one of the most active members.

Our forty-five minute fishing trip ended too soon, as always. Twenty-one students went back to school to finish out their school day and week. The bus was full of fishing tackle and a lot of fish tales about the catches and, of course, the ones that got away! The staff at Darnell Farms, a family owned farm business, is always welcoming and supportive of our fishing club. They have an awesome farmers market full of fresh produce, seasonal “pick-your-own”, playground for the little ones, and boundless activities with a beautiful mountain and river view.

Next month, we hope to go to Deep Creek and do some fly fishing. Wherever we fish, whether we catch or not, we also have fun! Not all classrooms have four walls, go outside and explore!

Tammy Millsaps is the Leader of The Swainglers fishing club at Swain County High School in Bryson City, North Carolina. They fish once a month of the school year during club time. Contact her at [email protected] for more information or to support this popular club.