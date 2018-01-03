Swainglers Swarm Deep Creek

By Tammy Parris

Trout were the targets as Swainglers swarmed Deep Creek for their monthly fishing trip. A dozen plus teenagers vacated the bus as quickly as they could with fishing gear in hand. Deep Creek fishing regulations require anglers to use single hook only, no live bait or scented lures. A variety of rooster tails and flies were cast into the cool waters. Skies were a little overcast, with a few rays of sunlight peaking through, and the temperature was in the high fifties. Several brown and rainbow gave into temptation by taking the hook. It seemed like we just got there and it was time to board the bus and head back to school. Conversations filled the air about the “big ones” that got away.

Deep Creek is a part of the Great Smoky Mountain National Park. It’s located in the heart of the small, but booming, town of Bryson City NC. The streams are wide and shallow enough to wade in most places, with a mix of large, open pools, numerous shoals, and plenty of pocket water. It’s ideal for fly fishing. Fishing is permitted year-round in open waters. Daily possession is five, with seven inch minimum in length. Always remember safety first. The rocks can be slippery with moss and “fish snot”. Hypothermia can quickly set in from wading too long and draining your body heat. Always be a clean angler. Don’t leave tangled line or any other trash lying around. The natural beauty of the park needs to shine through and stay that way.

Tammy Parris is the Leader of The Swainglers fishing club at Swain County High School in Bryson City. Contact her at tparris@swainmail.org.