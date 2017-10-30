Swainglers – Year Two and Going Strong!

By Tammy Parris

Year two of the Swainglers Fishing Club blasted off September 22 at Fontana Lake 288 Boat Dock. Twenty-two anglers packed the bus with all their fishing gear and tackle with excitement and hope of catching the big one! We quickly arrived to the lake and students departed the bus quickly and sprinted to their fishing holes. A variety of lures and baits were in tow, including crickets, nightcrawlers, and several types of artificial lures. Fishing time was limited to forty-five minutes. Within minutes, lines were cast into the waters of Fontana. In short order, I heard “Fish On!”

Freshman, Nicholas Bishop, reeled in a spotted bass on his bait caster using a Strike King KVD Sexy Shad Spinner Bait. Freshman, Levi Fowls, caught a spotted bass using a spinning reel with a homemade orange doll fly made by his grandpa. Brady Kirkland set the hook on his bait caster using a spinner bait tricking another spotted bass onto the shore.

Before we knew it was time to reel in and load the bus. Time flies when you’re having fun and this group of kids and sponsors had a great time! The bus ride back was full of conversations about the “ones that got away” and planning the destination of our next trip. Students returned to school ready to complete their school day.

Time spent outside with kids is never wasted. Education outside the classroom is valuable and an important part of growing up. Fishing and hunting is a part of our heritage. Our ancestors would not have survived if it hadn’t been for their skills of “living off the land”. A trip to the local grocery store or a fast food drive-thru weren’t options. Get out and spend quality time with family. Explore the woods, creeks and lakes. We are blessed to live in the Great Smoky Mountains of Western North Carolina.

Swainglers Fishing Club would love to hear your words of support.

Tammy Parris is the Leader of The Swainglers fishing club at Swain County High School in Bryson City, North Carolina. They fish once a month of the school year during club time. Contact her at tparris@swainmail.org for more information or to support this popular club.