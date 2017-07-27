Sweet Summer Trout

The Guides Angle by Chris Scalley

Sweet summer browns and rainbow trout! My client reluctantly called me to inquire about summer fishing opportunities for trout in July and August as he was concerned about how the heat would affect both the angler and the trout. My answer is a simple question; “do you like fishing in an air conditioner?” Most customers don’t believe me until they actually get on the river. I tell them that if they do get hot out there, we can pull along the shadows of the old growth trees on the riverbanks where the air temps are 20 degrees cooler than in the direct sun and where the 52 degree river flow conditions the air. The sure cure is always to just jump in, so bringing a bathing suit is always great idea.

So no w that we can assure the angler we can keep him or her comfortable in the heat, what about the trout? All I can say is the river is surprisingly resistant to temperature change, and trout during this drought year are healthy and happy for about 30 miles downstream of Buford Dam as long as our minimum flows remain consistent.

These fishing photos are trout caught here on the Chattahoochee in summertime this July and last July/ August. Notice that nice cool fog in the background!