It’s T Time By: Capt. Anthony Corcella

Many consider the mighty tarpon to be the ultimate catch in the waters of Tampa Bay. Tarpon flood the bay from May through late August every year as they prepare to spawn. They can be caught by boaters, bridge and pier anglers and even wade fishing or from the beach.

Tarpon will take a variety of baits and lures. They feed on live baits like pinfish and pass crabs free lined or under a bobber. They will also take threadfins or whitebait fished the same way. However, other days they want cut bait like shad and threadfins free lined in a chum slick.

When and where you fish will dictate what baits or techniques to use. Fishing the bridges or passes you will find that free lined baits work best. Feed out the line and keep your bait flowing with the current, if the line is tight the tarpon won’t bite. Whitebait and cut baits work best in these areas. The Skyway Bridge is a popular spot that will produce multiple fish days for boaters and pier fishermen.

Off the beach fishing with crabs under a float works well; whitebait or pinfish also produce. Remember to have a pitch rod ready for any rolling fish. Popular beach areas are off any of the passes, Egmont Key and the Anna Maria area.

If you’re going to fish at night, Tampa Bay bridges like the Gandy, Dick Misner, 10 Cent Bridge, and the Skyway provide especially hot action at night in the shadow lines of the bridge lights. Tarpon will hit swimbaits and jigs readily in this scenario, fish lures in the one to three ounce range, you can’t go wrong with white. Work the lures against the tide and hold on!

A word of warning to the boaters- if you see a group of boats drifting an area DO NOT anchor in their drift zone, you will ruin it for everyone, just pony up in line and join the fun.

Tarpon tackle consists of spinning gear in the 6000 size range and conventional gear of 10-30 class reels on seven to eight foot 20-40 pound class rods. Load the reels with 30-60 pound braid depending on where you fish, type of tackle and your skill level. Attach five to six feet of 60 pound fluorocarbon leader and a 6/0 circle hook and you’re in business.

If you’re lucky enough to land a tarpon early in the day this is a great time of year to go for a grand slam- a tarpon, snook, redfish and trout all in one day.

The flats are on fire with both baitfish and the predators feeding on them. Now is the time to take advantage of the hot bite before the heat gets too hot!!!