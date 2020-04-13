Have you seen the #tabchallenge? Jump on board – it’s easy and fun!

Step #1 – Grab a tasty canned beverage of your choice.

Step #2 – Well, you have to drink it down because no waste, right?

Step #3 – Follow the outline and fashion yourself a hook.

Step #4 – Bait that “survival” style hook and catch a fish – any fish will do.

Step #5 – Snap a pic and post your photo to your social place of choice (Facebook, Instagram, etc.) using the hashtag #tabchallenge.

Step #6 – Tag our Instagram account @chesapeakeangler and maybe some friends too.

Watch future issues for your pic as we will post some of the best #tabchallenge pics!

Huntingtown Automotive: https://huntingtownautomotive.com/

Island Tackle Outfitters: https://www.facebook.com/itofishingmd/

Chesapeake Grill & Deli: https://www.eatchesapeake.com/