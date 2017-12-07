TACO Marine® Announces Project Boat Raffle Winner

MIAMI, FLORIDA (USA) – The TACO Marine® Project Boat Raffle Fundraiser winner is Roger LeFranc of Melbourne, Florida. He was randomly selected in a drawing held on November 5 at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show.

After a two-and-a-half year refitting project extensively chronicled on Ship Shape TV and a successful fundraising campaign with nearly 1,800 entrants and donations, the TACO Marine Project Boat Raffle Fundraiser raised more than $130,000 for the I’M LOGAN IT Foundation – supporting the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation to find a cure for type 1 diabetes and also continuing college scholarships for deserving youth.

The TACO Marine Project Boat showcased innovative products from more than 40 of the marine industry’s leading equipment and accessories suppliers, including Armstrong Nautical Products, Boat Outfitters, Canvas Designers, Glen Raven Custom Fabrics, Interlux, Magic Tilt Trailers, Pacer Group, Quantum Paints, TACO Marine, Taylor Made Systems, T-N-T Custom Boatworks, Vector Works and Yamaha Outboards. Click here to view the complete list of suppliers.

