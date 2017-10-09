The TACO Marine Project Boat began more than two years ago as bold idea to raise money for charity – specifically, the I’M LOGAN IT Foundation, which provides support to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation [JDRF] and scholarships to deserving students.
I’M LOGAN IT was created in memory of Logan Matthew Kushner, who passed away in 2012. Logan left behind a legacy dedicated to education, team sports and helping others. Logan never knew a stranger. His most important qualities were caring about people and positively impacting the lives of others. His smiles, hugs and enthusiasm for life were genuine.
Logan also enjoyed being involved in the JDRF, where he parked cars in a full tuxedo during an annual gala to support a close family friendship. The Foundation’s goal is to remind us to always give 150 percent effort in everything we do and to always be there to lend a hand to those in need.
Since launching Project Boat, Ship Shape TV documented the boat’s transformation in a 29-part Web series seen across the country. Viewers can experience everything from stripping the boat bare to installing the helm, seating, hard top and so much more.
What makes Project Boat unique is the fact that it’s a fully remodeled, one-of-a-kind, completely customized Pursuit 2650 with the latest, most-advanced products on the market today. This is a once-in-a-lifetime boat you won’t find anywhere else, and 100 percent of the proceeds are given to charity.
The TACO Marine Project Boat Raffle Fundraiser would not be possible without the incredible support from its many sponsors, including local Florida companies and world-wide brands.
Features Include:
We invite you to check out the TACO Marine Project Boat in-person at the Tampa Boat Show Oct. 13-15 and the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Nov. 1-5.
The drawing is happening live from the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. EST. Entrants do not need to be present to win. You can buy tickets at both boat shows or online right now at go.rallyup.com/projectboat.
Help us spread the word about this amazing fundraiser for the I’M LOGAN IT Foundation. Please share information about the TACO Marine Project Boat Raffle Fundraiser for charity with your friends and family.
For more information about TACO Marine Project Boat, please visit tacomarineprojectboat.com, imloganit.com and go.rallyup.com/projectboat.