The TACO Marine Project Boat began more than two years ago as bold idea to raise money for charity – specifically, the I’M LOGAN IT Foundation, which provides support to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation [JDRF] and scholarships to deserving students.

I’M LOGAN IT was created in memory of Logan Matthew Kushner, who passed away in 2012. Logan left behind a legacy dedicated to education, team sports and helping others. Logan never knew a stranger. His most important qualities were caring about people and positively impacting the lives of others. His smiles, hugs and enthusiasm for life were genuine.

Logan also enjoyed being involved in the JDRF, where he parked cars in a full tuxedo during an annual gala to support a close family friendship. The Foundation’s goal is to remind us to always give 150 percent effort in everything we do and to always be there to lend a hand to those in need.

Since launching Project Boat, Ship Shape TV documented the boat’s transformation in a 29-part Web series seen across the country. Viewers can experience everything from stripping the boat bare to installing the helm, seating, hard top and so much more.

What makes Project Boat unique is the fact that it’s a fully remodeled, one-of-a-kind, completely customized Pursuit 2650 with the latest, most-advanced products on the market today. This is a once-in-a-lifetime boat you won’t find anywhere else, and 100 percent of the proceeds are given to charity.

The TACO Marine Project Boat Raffle Fundraiser would not be possible without the incredible support from its many sponsors, including local Florida companies and world-wide brands.

Features Include:

Yamaha Marine twin 250HPDI 4-stroke Outboard Motors and rigging

Custom aluminum MagicTilt trailer

SeaDek custom deck flooring

Custom “Fish Taco” boat wrap design by Dennis Friel Art Studios.

Aluminum motor bracket, transom platform and 2 stainless dive ladders from Armstrong Nautical Products

Two 100-gallon aluminum powder coated fuel tanks from TNT Custom Boatworks

Hydraulic steering system from Boat Steering Solutions

Simrad electronics package

Marine audio system from JL Audio – Media Master, Speakers and Amp

GOST Global Security Tracking – Anti-theft security system

ACR Electronics – EPIRB system

Premium VHF electronic package

Lenco Marine Trim Tabs – Auto glide leveling system

A/C and Head from Dometic Corporation

Wire Harness, Panel and Switches from Pacer Group

Bilge pump, livewell and macerator from SPX Johnson Pumps

Custom cabinets with Corian countertop from Boat Outfitters

Sunbrella custom interior design and fabrication from Canvas Designers

Windshield by Taylor Made Products Custom fiberglass hard top, anodized aluminum frame and bow rail by BT’s Welding

GS-380 Outrigger Kit with 15-foot telescoping aluminum poles and rigging kit

Custom 20-Gallon Livewell

Edson Marine 316 grade stainless steel steering wheel

Premium Capri Helm Seat and Pedestal by TACO Marine

316-grade stainless steel deck fittings

LED deck lights by TACO Marine

Port light and windows from Hi Tide Manufacturing

316-grade stainless steel rod and cup holders from Mate Series

Deck and hull paint by Quantum Paints

Epoxy Primer and bottom paint from Interlux

Pro Tournament Battery chargers from Pro Mariner

Deep cycle marine batteries from East Penn Manufacturing – DEKA

Stainless Steel Anchor from Mantus Anchors

Brush cleaning system from Swobbit Systems

Normic fishing rods and reels (2)

Ocean Tamer marine bean bags (2)

Throw Raft – USGA approved personal flotation device

We invite you to check out the TACO Marine Project Boat in-person at the Tampa Boat Show Oct. 13-15 and the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Nov. 1-5.

The drawing is happening live from the Ft. Lauderdale International Boat Show Nov. 5 at 1 p.m. EST. Entrants do not need to be present to win. You can buy tickets at both boat shows or online right now at go.rallyup.com/projectboat.

Help us spread the word about this amazing fundraiser for the I’M LOGAN IT Foundation. Please share information about the TACO Marine Project Boat Raffle Fundraiser for charity with your friends and family.

For more information about TACO Marine Project Boat, please visit tacomarineprojectboat.com, imloganit.com and go.rallyup.com/projectboat.