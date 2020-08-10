By Chris Smith

Have you ever taken friends and family tailgate camping? For those who are not familiar, it’s basically driving to a campsite and setting up. No hiking your stuff in. Very efficient for the weekend warrior. John had a friend named Jake who had three kids. Somehow the topic came up and John asked Jake if he would like to come over with his kids and go camping on their property. John has a 25-acre property. The back half of his land is wooded with trails he’s made for his four wheelers. Jake, not missing a chance to be outside with his kids, said, “Yes”. He told John that he would take care of the food for everyone. John told Jake that they haven’t really done anything like this and wanted to know what he needs to buy. Jake said not to worry he has more than enough for everyone.

Jake and John picked a weekend and made plans. All the kids were excited. When the weekend arrived, Jake and his kids packed up everything and headed over to John’s. John had his gator and two four wheelers ready. Once the equipment was loaded up, they headed to the trails and John took them to a place he thought would make a good place to set up.

Jake and his kids took the time and showed everyone how to prep the site for the tents, build a fire ring, and which wood is best for what. Everyone had a good time setting up the campsite. It was near time to start cooking. A fire was built, and Jake asked everyone if they were ready.

One of the easiest meals to prep for and make is what Jake called a Hobo meal. Jake had prepped the food before leaving his house. Jake gathered everyone around and laid out the ingredients. He gave them all a piece of tinfoil and explained what needed to be done. He had made hamburger patties and cut potatoes, carrots, celery, onions, and had spices. When everyone had made their meals, Jake showed them how to fold the tinfoil. Meanwhile, John had added more wood to the fire, so they had a good bed of coals. Jake showed them how to set up the coals, then placed everyone’s meals on the coals and covered the top with more coals. Once this was done, Jake showed them how to prep corn on the cob and place it on the coals. When it was time to flip the meals and turn the corn, Jake and John did it. The meals were almost ready. Jake told the kids to grab the Dutch oven he had brought. He also taught the kids how to make the peach cobbler recipe. John pulled the corn and meals off the coals and Jake placed the Dutch oven on the coals and then added coals to cover the lid. The kids asked where the plates were and Jake chuckled and said, “You eat your meal like this”. He opened the meal and folded back the tinfoil to make a little bowl, passed out forks and sat back to watch. Those kids ate every single bite of their meals with along with the corn. Everyone couldn’t believe how good it tasted.

Shortly afterwards, the peach cobbler was ready. There wasn’t a single bite left anywhere. Jake told them, “If you liked this, wait till breakfast”. The kids played for a little bit, while Jake and John had a cigar. Everyone bedded down and went to sleep.

The next morning, Jake was up stoking the coals and getting the fire going. Once everyone was up, he called them together and said they were going to have omelets for breakfast. John and his kids looked at him like he was crazy. Jake placed a big pot on a grate over the coals to boil water. He pulled out a dozen eggs, shredded cheese, chopped onion and diced ham from the cooler. He used a quart size zip bag and broke two eggs, then added the ingredients he wanted. The rest of the crew followed suit. The water started boiling and Jake said, “Watch this”. He placed the bags in the water. Not too long afterwards, he pulled the bags out and dumped the contents out on paper plates. Everyone was amazed at how fluffy the omelets were. Around noon, camp was taken down and everyone headed back to the house.

Years, afterwards, John and his kids (who are grown now) still talk about that weekend and how good the food was.

If you ever have the opportunity to teach skills to our younger generations, please take the time to do so.

Chris is a Combat Veteran recently retired. A few places he has deployed are Afghanistan, Jordon, Panama, Haiti and various non-combat areas. He is an avid outdoorsman who enjoys hunting, camping, and fishing. He lives with his bride of 30 years in Alabama whom he calls “Household 6”. If any Veterans or family members of a veteran see changes in their loved one, or for that matter knows anyone who is contemplating suicide, he urges you to contact him at combatvettalk@gmail.com.