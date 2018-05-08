Take A Kid

By Cory Gurman

Bring the Heat

School is almost out, and the heat of summer is right around the corner. So what does this mean for catching fish during the summertime? Depending on your target species, you might have to slightly change your techniques to stay on top of the fish.

Bass fishing during the summer can be hit and miss sometimes, but their higher metabolism coupled with the shad spawn will likely help you out with catching some nice fish. With so many waterways that hold bass, it doesn’t take much effort to make a quick trip to a nearby pond.

South Florida’s Sammy Suarez, 14, started fishing a couple of years ago and has been honing her skills at catching both largemouth and peacock bass out of local canals and golf course ponds. During the summer months, she and her dad catch really nice fish in the early mornings and late afternoons using a topwater lure like the Rebel Pop R and popping it at a medium speed. The fish in these canals and ponds regularly approach 5 pounds and sometimes exceed that.

Another thing that happens during the summer is the increased growth of vegetation, which in turn brings out frogs in big numbers. To match the hatch, I like to throw a Booyah Pad Crasher at any weeds or vegetation I see and start a slow retrieve. When the bass blows up on it, make sure not to set the hook right away. Wait a second to make sure he has it, and bury the hook.

There are also plenty of saltwater opportunities in the summer, speckled sea trout being one of my favorites. Finding the right place to fish for them and understanding their preferred hunting grounds is essential in securing a delicious meal. Trout are ambush feeders, which means they like to be still and attack prey as it swims by. Grass, rocks, oyster bars and docks all make for great structure where trout stage, waiting for a meal. The presence of current is important, since it is what pushes baitfish through the structure where trout are lying ready to ambush.

If these two elements—current and structure—line up, you are in a good place to fish for trout. Live shrimp under a popping cork, jig heads tipped with a soft plastic and topwater lures are all good choices. Trout tend to bite better on overcast days, especially if you’re using topwater lures. Remember to try and match the hatch with whatever baitfish you are seeing in the area.

These fisheries will surely make it worthwhile to get out and soak up some rays this summer, as well as to enjoy a fun family outing during the most relaxing season of the year in the great outdoors.

Cory Gurman is a freshman at Ponte Vedra High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla. Besides reveling in the great outdoors, Cory enjoys spending time with his three golden retrievers and rooting for the Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Instagram@fishhunter1119.