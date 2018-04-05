Take the Kids Out on the Water

As winter gives way to spring, anglers from all over begin to experience one of the best times of the year to get out fishing. Many of the easiest and unsuspected places to fish can be right out your front door, leading kids of all levels to connect with a wide variety of fish. There is likely good, fishable water within walking or biking distance of where you live.

Many golf course ponds and retention ponds produce big bass and good numbers of fish in the 3- to 4-pound range. While most ponds will hold fish, the most productive ones will have structure to protect them from predators as well as give shade during the day. Overhanging trees, grass and bushes are all things to look for.

One of my favorite ways to catch these bass is by hooking a plastic worm through the middle of its body (wacky worm) and letting it flutter weightless to the bottom near the structure. An occasional gentle twitch will attract attention, and bent rods will be sure to follow.

Surf fishing, another favorite of mine, is a fun and easy way to catch dinner while enjoying a beautiful view. Fish travel all along the surf in search of a meal, but if you can concentrate your efforts where the bait is congregating, you will greatly improve your odds of hooking up.

Birds diving into the surf is a sure sign that bait is in the area. Find diving birds, and you’ve found a great place to set up. Advanced techniques and high-end gear aren’t mandatory for novice anglers to put some good eating fish on the table. A 10-foot rod, a reel sized similar to a 6500 Penn Spinfisher (spooled with 20-lb. mono) and a sand spike will be your basic set up. As far as tackle goes, I use a pompano rig or fish finder rig above a sputnik weight, all of which can be found at almost any tackle shop. For bait, shrimp and clams are good all-around choices. When I use clams, I generally place them in kosher salt beforehand to toughen them up. Whiting, black drum, the occasional redfish and the ever-tasty pompano are some of the fish you can expect to catch this time of year.

To be better prepared for your next fishing adventure, I highly encourage you to tap into the wealth and resources found on the Web. Surf fishing Florida and other local forums are great ways to find where the fish are running. A search on YouTube will further address some of the things I’ve talked about, and with a visual aspect, you will be well on your way to enjoying the great outdoors.



Cory Gurman is a freshman at Ponte Vedra High School in Ponte Vedra Beach, Florida. Besides reveling in the great outdoors, Cory enjoys spending time with his three golden retrievers and rooting for the Atlanta Braves. Follow him on Instagram @fishhunter1119.