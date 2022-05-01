Tales from the Tupperware Navy By: Bruce Butler

Welcome back yak fans, and welcome to April. Spring is in the air and young men’s fancies turn to love. Mine turns to Ozello (yeah, I’m so old now I’d rather fish than, well, you know).

If Ozello isn’t on your bucket list as a kayak angler, you need to rewrite your list. This is one of those special places for many of my one-tank trip articles where I’ve marveled at Nature’s beauty and caught plenty of big fish at the same time. I’ve guided many charters there, but the real story is my know all things fishing person in Ozello, Diane. She let me know about, not only a good supply of reds and trout, but also grouper in the potholes out in the flats. If that’s not worth the trip, then take up a new hobby.

Ozello is located between Homosassa Springs and Crystal River and is a kayak angler’s dream come true. Launch sites start from the first bridge on the Ozello Trail just off US Hwy 19, all the way to the end at Pirate’s Point. These waters are simply teaming with fish!

April was when I picked up my largest red on a top water lure (my favorite Zara Spook, Jr. in bone); a beautiful 35-inch female that hit the lure so hard that the entire rear hook assembly was ripped completely off the lure!

The land of “OZ,” which lies within the Crystal River State Preserve, can be very productive for reds, trout and snook. A little further down the Ozello Trail is John Brown Road. On the left side, there’s a public boat ramp, and down at the end is a small fishing pier on the St. Martin’s River. I haven’t fished the inside of this area before, but the outside can be a lot of fun. A little past the Island Outpost (more about that later) you come to an estuary on the left. You go to the end, turn left, and then left again. You have a pay to launch. Rich and Henry told me about this spot, and I have done well there. On the outside, follow the markers toward the islands. I’ve always said that Henry is a hellava fisherman and someday he’ll teach Rich how to fish, too.

From there, you go all the way down to the causeway where you can put in at Pecks Old Port Cove Restaurant; a great place to eat known for their blue crabs, grouper and ambiance. It’s worth the trip even if you don’t fish.

From Pecks and the Causeway, you can go to the inside or the outside and do well. The outside takes you toward Bear Island and some great fishing spots.

Now, let’s talk about my friends Diane and John at the Island Outpost, home of John’s world-famous BBQ, ice cold beer, tiki bar and friendly down-home people. They close on Monday and Tuesday and have a free fish fry on the first Sunday each month. Bring a covered dish if you can or fresh fish is always welcome. If you stop in, tell them I said “Hi” and sit down for a visit.

Load up the kayak, and get in the car and go! You can spend a year up there and never hit all the great fishing spots this place offers. I rate it up there with Mosquito Lagoon on the east coast and the Everglades. Best of all, it’s right in your own back yard. Hello, start the car! Well, that’s it for this month. I’ve got a fish fry to go to!

Tight lines and happy fishing, Bruce