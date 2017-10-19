Tales From The Tupperware Navy By: Bruce Butler

What a lady; what a night! Well Yak fans, I’m writing this as the storm slowly recedes from our state. I hope you’re all well and ready to get back to fishing. I don’t have a lot to share with you as to fishing (with what’s been going on) but I did want to share something that I’ve been asked about for the last few years. What that is is, if there would be any interest in organizing a Nature Coast kayak fishing club–a place to exchange boats and rigging ideas, as well as, fishing spots and, maybe, make some new friends.

I’ve had many people ask me if such a thing existed and how they could meet some of the other guys that share their love of the sport; so, I guess this is the way. Now Groucho Marx once said I wouldn’t join a club that would have me as a member! And, I’ve often felt about the same, Come on, I know me and I wouldn’t want me either. LOL. I don’t mind helping to coordinate the starting share phone numbers and get people hooked up. It could be a lot of fun. So, y’all will have to get back to me and let me know what you think. I’m having to do this month’s article with my phone, so this is a little different. By the time this gets to print, hopefully, we’ll have completed most of the cleanup and are getting back to our normal lives. God bless you all. Bruce