Tales From The Tupperware Navy By: Bruce Butler

Welcome back yak fans. This month we’re taking a trip–that’s right, a destination story. Over the years I’ve talked about Aripeka, Ozello, St. Martin’s River and good old Indian Bay among many others; and, I realize that I had left out a great destination–Fillmans Bayou. Located at the northwest corner of Pasco County this hidden gem offers some great fishing

I first fished Fillmans in the mid 80’s but it was pretty rough. The only way to get there was down a dirt and gravel stretch of Old Dixie Highway; and, if that wasn’t enough, cars were broken into regularly. I remember pulling up along the canal (again this was in the mid 80’s) and saw there was an old rusted-out Ford pickup with the window boarded over! As I walked toward the canal, an old guy (you know probably about my age now) raised up from behind some bushes where he was fishing and said, ” I’d watch my car if I was you”. “Had some problems, I remember asking”. “Yeah. Last week some low-life busted out my window and there wasn’t a damn thing in that truck worth taking! So, now I’m fishing over here hoping they’ll come back”, and he pulled the Thompson Contender from behind the bushes, I don’t know what caliber he was using, but the hole at the end of the barrel looked big enough to put my thumb in! At that point, I went into my “yes” or “no sir” mode, but he was all right. I always wondered if he ever caught up with those guys. Okay, about now you’re thinking “thanks a lot, just where I want to go”! Now the good news. Coming in from the south is now paved and the area is secured with no problems for several years. Though coming in from the north is still that old gravel stretch of Old Dixie Highway. I guess I’ll have to admit I kind of like it when some things don’t change. Fillmans was named for one of the early Pasco (then Hernando) County residents and was one of the first places where Glen Pla and I shot one of the Average Angler segments. Over the years, I ended up shooting about 10 shows with him; and, I wish him luck getting his new show Angler Town on the air. There are basically two ways to get into Fillmans. One is by the end of the canal; but, be warned–it’s an ugly put in if you’re by yourself (big rocks). Or, paddle over from the ramp at Norfleet’s, and then come in through the cut-through from the north side. Fillmans Bayou has been the go-to-spot for guides from Pasco and Hernando counties for decades, and offers multiple springs, some great flats, and excellent structure. The oyster bars on the outside are a great area for trout and reds, and the spoil islands are good for sheepshead and Black drum; but, the fish I enjoy most is some of the monster snook that hang out in this pristine habitat. Working the outside edges of the outer Islands on an incoming tide can be very productive. The 4″ glow chartreuse, as well as the glow shad from Gulp, have worked well. As with any area, there’s a learning curve to find your way around. You have two choices– either spend the time or spend the dime, LOL. Well I’m probably going to get yelled at for writing this from a couple of buddies, but I wanted to share a little with my readers about this great spot. Any questions, give me a call. If I’m in a good mood, I might even answer them. Until next month, may the fish you catch be worthy of the story you want to tell.