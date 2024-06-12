Tampa Bay Buccaneers And Suzuki Marine USA Team Up for Second Annual Bucs Beach Cleanup Powered by Suzuki Marine

On Wednesday, June 5, Suzuki Marine USA and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers teamed up for the second consecutive year, with over 150 volunteers across both organizations alongside regional non-profit Keep Tampa Bay Beautiful to remove 427.7 pounds of trash from Ben T. Davis Park.

Collecting over double the amount of trash from the inaugural project a year ago, this year’s Bucs Beach Cleanup Powered by Suzuki Marine saw volunteers collect numerous items, including flip flops, sneakers, life jackets, sweaters, kids’ toys, bottles, cans and even a 10-foot wooden dock plank.

Joining the Buccaneers contingent was offensive lineman Luke Goedeke, volunteering at the event for the second-consecutive year.

“As Tampa Bay natives and residents, it’s so important for us to keep our oceans and beaches clean,” said Buccaneers Chief Impact Officer Kourtney Sanchez. “The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are so grateful for our partnership with Suzuki Marine and the opportunity for our employees to come together and spend the day doing good for our community.”

“An event such as this demonstrates what can be accomplished when two great organizations team up to take action,” said Brandon Cerka, Suzuki Marine USA General Manager Sales & Marketing. “Suzuki Marine and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are dedicated as proud members of our community to give something back and help protect the natural beauty that makes living here so special. Through Suzuki’s global CLEAN OCEAN PROJECT initiative, we’ve seen that an ongoing commitment is needed to make a meaningful impact. I’m pleased that we’ve found such a strong partner as the Bucs organization in this effort and look forward to many great things in the future,” added Cerka.

About the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers enter their 49th year as members of the National Football League and compete in the National Football Conference’s South Division. They were purchased by the late Malcolm Glazer in 1995 and are currently owned by the Glazer Family. Established in 1976, the Buccaneers have totaled nine division championships, two conference championships and two Super Bowl Championships, including Super Bowl LV that was played on their home field at Raymond James Stadium. The Buccaneers are also very active in the community, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Foundation and the Glazer Vision Foundation. For more information, visit www.buccaneers.com.