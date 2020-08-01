Tampa Bay Fishing Report By: Capt. Woody Gore

Snook remain catch and release only, but the action should be superb with plenty of big fish around bridges and passes,especially at night, using free-lined baits. Fishing broken bottom potholes on the grass flats and mangrove shorelines should prove productive. For some exhilarating experiences, try tossing a topwater walk-the-dog type lure. MirrOlure and High Roller are excellent choices. If you’re not into artificial lures, live bait always works.

Trout remain catch and release only, but fishing is usually productive around lush grass flats. It usually takes moving water to get them eating, but when they start it’s fish-on. Popping corks with artificial plastic tails or live shrimp will produce.

If you’re looking for some late-summer fun go gray (mangrove) snapper fishing. Not only are they fun to catch, but they are also excellent eating. Small free-lined greenbacks or pieces of fresh shrimp around markers, bridges or rock piles usually result in fish. Don’t forget a chum bag. Always check size and bag limits at myfwc.com.

Tampa Bay should still be loaded with threadfins. The mackerel and bluefish will be all over them. If you’re looking for amazing light tackle action, these are the target species.

Redfish remain catch and release only. The action will be steady with schooling fish moving around the Bay area. Always pole or slow troll to within casting distance and put your Power-Poles down. Try to pick off fish at the outer edges, never casting into the middle of the school. Reds favor eating shrimp, greenbacks, worms, crabs and pinfish. If live bait doesn’t seem to be working, you might try using some cut baits.

