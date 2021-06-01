Tampa Bay Fishing Report By: Capt. Woody Gore

Redfish are popping up all over the Bay and pushing into shallower water as the tide rises. As always, large mullet schools are good places to find redfish. They are either mixed inside the school or behind it. Those who like pitching soft palstics and top water lures, or who use greenbacks, small pinfish and shrimp can expect some great action on incoming tides.

Some nice catches have been reported of spotted sea trout producing fish up to 22 inches on incoming or outgoing tides. As always, live free-lined greenbacks or shrimp are the best baits for trout. One can also use topwater popping plugs or soft plastic jerk baits while fishing on broken bottom grass flats.

The giant mackerel are in the Bay. The mackeral fishing should only get better as the water warms and the threadfins begin schooling. Capt. Kevin Overstreet caught a couple of excellent cobia, while fishing the Bay towers and buoys.

Give me a call and let’s go fishing.