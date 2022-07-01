Tampa Bay Fishing Report By: Capt. Woody Gore

As usual, the July heat is relentless. In spite of the heat, anglers can look forward to catching plenty of fish. Everything from tarpon to snapper will be eating just about anything tossed in their direction.

Snook have remained strong and seem to be everywhere, especially around the flats and mangrove shorelines. They’ve been readily taking greenbacks and cut bait.

As the smaller greenies show up, so do the trout. Check the deeper grass flats by free-lining live bait or bouncing an artificial jig along the bottom. While fishing grass flats on a moving tide, many anglers like using a popping cork with a small split shot to keep the bait down in the current.

Redfish action throughout the Bay seems consistent with plenty of slot fish being caught. Trout, snook and redfish usually hunt the same areas. At times, these fish will cruise open flats and sandy patches early, then move into the mangrove shade during the day. However, the trout will usually stay on the open grass flats hanging around sandy potholes.

Anglers favoring artificial lures should try topwater action with lures like the MirrOlure Series III S7MR, the Top Dog 74MR or the Top Dog Jr. 84MR. Later in the day, soft plastic jerkbaits rigged using a 1/16 or 1/8-ounce jig head work well.

Channel markers and grass flats holding bait can also have cobia on them. They’ll also be found following rays and manatees on the lookout for a quick snack. When fishing open water flats, it’s always a good idea to have a rod and reel rigged for something larger.

Tarpon fishing should continue this month with many fish moving into the Bay. Threadfins, crabs and larger greenbacks are all over Tampa Bay and work very well for tarpon. The Skyway Bridge, Anna Maria, St. Pete Beach and Egmont Key should be holding plenty of fish this month.

The snapper bite in Tampa Bay can be great during the summer, especially when the small greenies show up. Find a rock pile or bridge and use a knocker rig. You’ve got to be quick, since these fish are quicker than sheepshead. If you feel the bite, it’s usually too late.

Tampa Bay is loaded with threadfins and July mackerel fishing should be exceptional. Just find schools of threadfins or greenbacks, net a few, put out a chum bag and hold on. Mackerel fishing means some real excitement on spinning tackle using 50 to 60-pound Seaguar leader and a 2/0 long shank hook.

Remember, if you’re fishing low water flats before an incoming tide and your live baits start dying, keep in mind that the low water may be depleted of oxygen as it comes out of the shallow backcountry areas. Wherever low tides last through late afternoon and night, especially as water temperatures have climbed through the mid-afternoon heat, the shallow water back country tends to lose its ability to hold oxygen. Therefore, some backcountry flats and pools containing oxygen-depleted water are carried out to your favorite fishing areas during outgoing tides.