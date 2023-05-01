Tampa Bay Fishing Report BY: Capt. Woody Gore

The fishing will keep getting better and better as the winds lighten up, so expect good things this month.

Snook are everywhere and, if the last two months are any indication, they should continue to bite. Tidal grass flats, passes or cuts from upper Tampa Bay all the way to Sarasota are productive.

Live baiters, remember to use caution when chumming with greenbacks–too much and they’ll get full. Free lined greenbacks always seem to do the trick along with dead bait on the bottom. Artificial lures are always fun and productive as well.

The spotted sea trout bite should continue improving, especially as bait moves onto the flats. Look for lush broken bottom grass flats with plenty of sandy potholes. These potholes should produce some good size fish. We’ve also been finding some really nice trout in deeper rocky bottoms. Small popping corks or free-lined live shrimp or greenbacks seem to be the bait of choice.

Redfish should start settling in for the Summer. Check your favorite oyster bars, cuts and broken bottom grass flats on the last of an outgoing tide and the first of an incoming. Don’t forget those large schools of mullet, as redfish feed in mullet schools. Greenbacks and silver dollar size pinfish work well as does cut bait on the bottom. Of course, don’t forget artificial lures. One of my favorite lures are soft plastic jerk baits around the mangroves and mullet schools.

Cobia should start cruising the sandy flats and markers looking for easy meals–they will eat just about anything tossed their way. I see them a lot of times when I have a chum bag out and am mackerel fishing, so be ready with a heavier rod rigged.

Threadfin herring throughout Tampa Bay means Spanish mackerel should be in full swing this month. Good catches are already being reported with some fish in the four-to-six-pound class. Chum the macks with some live threadfins or greenbacks and use free-line baits with at least 50# leader and a long shank silver 2/0 hook.