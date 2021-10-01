Tampa Bay Fishing Report By: Capt. Woody Gore

In October, the water will start cooling down and the fish should start getting comfortable again.

The bite has been decent during the last weeks of September, and I expect it to continue right through the fall. You can expect good catches all over Tampa Bay using live bait and artificial lures.

There are plenty of redfish and snook hanging around the many lush grass flats and mangrove shorelines. As redfish move back into the Bay, it’s usually easy to find them schooled up on the flats. It’s also the time of year when we see some of the big redfish starting to show up.

This time of year, you never know whether you’re going to a catch one in the slot or one of the giants over 30 inches. These big reds often tip the scales at 12 to 14 pounds.

Most of the snook we catch are averaging in the 25 to 30-inch range. For those who like the night life associated with snook fishing, this is a great time. They’re hanging under residential docks watching the light line for a quick meal. Use a shallow diving artificial lure or free-line big shrimp. Make sure to use a heavy leader, something in the 30 to 40-pound range.

As for the others, expect some good-sized mangrove snapper at the bridges with some topping out around three pounds. Cobia are around. Usually, it only takes a chum bag over the side to spark their curiosity. If you hook-up, be ready with another rod and bait as other cobia will be following the action.

Mackerel, bluefish, jacks and ladyfish will be feeding on bait schools everywhere. Remember to match the hatch!

Never turn your nose up at ladyfish and jacks, especially when kids are involved; they can make or break a trip. Most children aren’t interested in fishing; however, they are interested in catching and they don’t care what it is.