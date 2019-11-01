Tampa Bay Fishing Report By: Capt. Woody Gore

In late September, we entered the Fall season and began noticing cooler temperatures. As the water temperatures continue cooling, the bite should keep improving. What this means for November is that the days become less humid and grow more delightful. You will be able to experience some of the best fishing in the “fishing capital of the world”–Florida.

Snook are still catch and release only. Greenbacks seem the bait of choice. We have also been catching snook on cut bait lying on the bottom. Anglers using live bait should have no problem finding plenty of greenbacks, threadfins or pinfish. A simple technique I have been using to slow down my live bait is to cut off the tail fins.

Redfish are still catch and release only. They seem to be on every grass flat and eating both live and dead baits. We are catching plenty of nice size fish with many in the thirty-plus range. Grass flats with broken bottom, submerged oyster bars and mangrove shorelines throughout the bay hold hungry redfish. Greenbacks, dollar size pins, shrimp, cut bait and patience do the trick.

Sptted sea trout are still catch and release only. They also seem to be on every grass flat and eating both live and artificial lures with a definite upswing in action. Fish incoming tide days around deepwater broken-bottom grass flats. They are eating shrimp, pinfish and greenbacks. On deeper flats with good moving water, a popper cork and a free lined greenback or shrimp prove deadly in catching nice trout.

Spanish mackerael action should remain stable as long as we have bait. Try using 50-pound SeaGuar Fluorocarbon leader with long shank Daiichi #2 or #3 hook. Free line the baits in the current with a #3 split-shot weight about six inches from the hook.

Mangrove snapper have flooded Tampa Bay grass flats, bridges, markers and docks. Fishing with small greenies and shrimp should produce some nice sized fish–often tipping the scales around one to three pounds. Use lighter Seaguar fluorocarbon leader, a small slip sinker, a # 1 circle hook and you’re in business. Remember, don’t set the hook. Keep a tight line and when you feel something, lift lightly on the rod and start reeling.

Captain Woody Gore’s Guide Service: The area’s top-notch outdoor fishing guide service. He’s guided and fished the Tampa, Clearwater, St. Petersburg, Tarpon Springs, Bradenton and Sarasota areas for over fifty years and offers first-class customer service, outstanding fishing adventures and a lifetime of memories.

Single Boat, Multi-Boat and Group Charters:

With years of organizational experience and access to the areas most experienced captains, Captain Woody can arrange and coordinate any size group, outing or tournament.

Website www.captainwoodygore.com Email [email protected]

Give Him a Call, Go Fishing & Catch Some Memories Cellular/Text: 813-477-3814.