Tampa Bay Fishing Report By: Capt. Woody Gore

Snook fishing will continue to be strong this month with larger fish still on the beaches. Expect to see them bunching up near passes and deeper holes.

Many report catching good fish with dead baits on the bottom. Artificial lures usually produce some awesome action as well.

August usually brings redfish action. This past month we could find fish, but getting them to bite with any consistency was something else. We’d sit on schools of fish tossing everything in the boat at them only to have them ignore our offerings. Occasionally we’d catch one or two on a cut pinfish or dead sardine on the bottom, but not with the action we’re used to seeing.

With tons of bait around its likely the fish aren’t that hungry, but at least they’re out there. The bay area notoriously produces good catches of redfish; you just need to find the ones that are ready to eat.

With summer tides redfish will push into the mangrove lined shores and oyster bars on incoming tides. Be sure to work both incoming and outgoing tides.

Live bait normally produces good catches along with cut baits. Early morning topwater lures on the grass flats will offer some good visual excitement as well.

Trout fishing is always fun, especially when you find some larger fish willing to eat. I’ve been getting into some good action in deeper water and around the fish attractors free-lining greenbacks. Check out the deep grass flats in the three to four foot depths using a popping cork with greenbacks, small pinfish or shrimp.

Markers and sandy flats with big rays equal cobia! These fish frequent markers especially those holding threadfins, they also cruise the flats following rays and manatees.

Tarpon fishing at the bridges and on the beaches has its good and bad days. Recently it has been fairly slow. Threadfins, crabs and larger sardines should work if you can find fish.

Grey Snapper are everywhere. Pieces of live shrimp or cut sardines on a quarter ounce knocker rig work great. Just find a bridge, rock pile, dock or just about any structure and its fish-on.

Tampa Bay is loaded with mackerel and bluefish, fishing this month should be great. Just look for schools of threadfins, put out a chum bag and hold on. I’m seeing mackerel catches up to three and five pounds as well as some of the biggest blues ever.

