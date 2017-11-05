Targeting Big Trout

Big speckled trout are a different animal altogether and require a different mindset compared to finding small trout. In the search for big trout, it’s often said that catching lots of small trout means it’s time to move on. But you might not want to leave so fast.

Big trout feed predominantly on fish. They will feed on shrimp when abundant. They will focus on menhaden, shad, piggy perch, pin perch, croaker and small trout. Many times big trout will be shallow to feed on big mullet and small trout in what we would normally associate as little trout habitat.

Big trout will find a niche within that habitat to focus their attention, something that will give them an advantage in areas where they can feel safe from predators. So look where others aren’t, and don’t overlook ugly fishing spots. Think like an upper-echelon predator, but remember that dolphins and sharks will eat even the biggest trout.

It’s time to don the waders and winter gear to look for big trout.



