Tarpon Bite Is Going Off Near Cape Canaveral Launch Pad

By Charlie McCullough

Within sight of the famous Space Coast’s launch and landing pads the tarpon migration is strong. The fish are close to the beach feasting on menhaden shad (look for the mud balls in the water). Now is the beginning of the mullet run too – the silver mullet are just outside the shore break. Tanya Michelle and her son Kason joined Coastal Angler Magazine’s Charlie McCullough recently for some nearshore tarpon action. Thank you to Water’s Edge Bait and Tackle for the excellent croakers, they worked great trolling at 1.0 mph on 80lb. leader and a 7/0 4x Gamakatsu inline circle hook. Get them while they’re here!