Tarpon Jumps Over Boat!

Florida fishing guide Ben Olsen had an up-close visit from a free-swimming tarpon off the coast of Marco Island in mid-February.

You can hear Olsen scream “Oh my God!” as the tarpon flies in front of Olsen, just missing his head.

Olsen, co-owner of Thorne Bros. Custom Rod & Tackle, told the web site For The Win Outdoors that they were right on top of a school of tarpon that the small group found using electronics.

“My initial reaction was simple reflexes! If you watch it in real time it happens in a split second. It is not at all unusual to have tarpon free jumping, even very close to the boat.”

The footage was captured with a hat cam by Eric Bakke, one of the clients on the trip that day.