A two-man fishing team going for a $30,000 jackpot was caught after they allegedly put lead weights inside the fish they just caught. A suspicious judge at a Lake Erie tournament cut open the fish and pulled out weight after weight. Minutes earlier, Chase Cominsky and Jake Runyan’s catch weighed in at twice the weight of their closest competitor. Ross Robertson, host of a popular fishing podcast said There have been suspicions about Cominsky and Runyan for some time.