TecNiq Boat Spreader Lights

Some of the best fishing happens after the sun goes down. For illumination assistance and safety on board at night, TecNiq offers its new P10 and P11 LED Boat Spreader Lights. Available with all white or white/red LEDs, they deliver up to 1,450 lumens with remarkably lower power draws. Offered in recessed and surface-mounted versions, they’re perfect for a tuna tower or T-top.

Boat Spreader Lights feature anodized and white powder coated aluminum bodies and impact-resistant polycarbonate flood projection lenses for exceptional durability. Both TecNiq models are available with four high-performance white LEDs, or two white and two night-vision friendly red. They’re completely waterproof and sealed to IP68 standards.

TecNiq’s recess mounted P10 Boat Spreader Light installs flush for an integrated appearance. The four white LED model produces 1,300 lumens, or 700 lumens white and 160 red in the combo version. Both draw a maximum 1.2 amps at 12V DC or 0.6 amps with 24V DC. It measures 4.8″ L x 1.73″ W x 1.26″ D. It retails for $145.

The P11 surface mounted Boat Spreader Light installs anywhere with its included stainless steel hardware. It produces 1,450 lumens white, or 825 white and 160 red in the combo version. Its maximum draw is 1.6 amps at 12V DC or 0.8 amps with 24V DC. It measures 4.8″ L x 1.6″ W x 2″ D. It retails for $154.



Contact TecNiq, 8850 M, Richland, MI 49083. 269-629-4440. sales@tecniqinc.com; www.tecniqinc.com.