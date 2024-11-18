By Perry Hensley

Tellico Lake Tournament Results Kick off!

2024-2025 season is underway. We had 22 boats participate in the tournament this morning. With warm temps forecasted, it made for good, but a hot event. Fish were active and easily caught mostly on brush in 15 to 30 ft of water.

The team with the winning weight today was the team of Joel Nash and Skeeter Hayes. With a 7 fish bag weighing 7.80 Lbs. Congrats gentlemen on the win.

In second was Jimmy Pratt and Ray Pratt with a bag of 7.37 Lbs.

In third was the team of Matt Xenos and Josh Sanders with 7.00 Lbs.

Fourth place was Daniel Holt and Alan Wetzel with 6.96 Lbs.

Rounding out the money was Ronnie Everitt and Hunter Stombaugh with 6.38 Lbs.

Sniper Marine LLC Big Fish pot was won by Ronnie Everitt and Hunter Stombaugh with a big fish of 1.43 Lbs. Thank you to all that fished and we can’t wait to see you all at Watts Bar on October 19th launching from Tom Fuller Boat Ramp.

Results Provided by The East Tennessee Crappie Tournament Trail – Matt Xenos President.

As always, we hope you get out and enjoy all that our creator has given us.