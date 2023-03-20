Tennesseans Seek Homefield Advantage At The Classic

By Nick Carter

When the Bassmaster Classic descends on Knoxville, Tenn. March 24-26, it will pit 55 of the world’s best anglers against each other in heated competition on the Tennessee River. It is the championship weekend for the world’s premier bass tournament circuit, the B.A.S.S. Elite Series, and while professional anglers are on the water, more than 150,000 fishing fanatics will experience Knoxville, taking part in a spectacle for which most events are free and open to the public.

Last time the Classic came to Knoxville in 2019, it generated an economic impact of $32.2 million for east Tennessee, according to the Visit Knoxville Sports Commission. Local favorite and Knoxville native, Ott Defoe, won the 2019 tournament, the $300,000 check and a giant championship trophy delivered on stage in a shower of glittering confetti.

This time around, there are four Tennessee anglers who qualified to compete in the Classic. Each of them is hoping their experience on the Tennessee River will give them the homefield advantage Defoe capitalized on in 2019.

Tennessee Anglers