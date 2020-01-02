 Tennessee Tailwater Trout Fishing

The Cherokee Tailwater on the Holston River is a somewhat overlooked trout fishery in east Tennessee as it sits in the shadows of the South Holston, Watauga and Clinch rivers. Located just out of Knoxville, the Holston River below Cherokee Dam provides trout fishing opportunities for approximately 20 miles.

Water temperatures in late summer and early fall often get too warm to support trout in the majority of the tailwater, but some fish do find enough coldwater to hold over, so Rainbow and Brown Trout occasionally reach and exceed 20”. Most of the trout range from 11 to 14 inches.

There is an abundant food supply in this tailwater, particularly caddis and mayflies, so trout do grow extremely well. Unfortunately, public access is limited to only a few locations on the Cherokee Tailwater and the river is best-suited for fishing from a boat unless you have access through private land. Ramps just below the dam and all the way downstream at Nances Ferry provide the best access for anglers wanting to launch a boat or kayak. The Nances Ferry access also provides wading opportunities several hundred yards upstream when water levels are low.

As with all of Tennessee’s tailwaters, water levels are dependent on whether or not the turbines at the dam are operating. When they are, water levels are too high to wade so you will be limited to bank fishing or fishing from a boat.

Stocking:

November through April (limited year-round fishing)

Species Caught:

Brown Trout, Rainbow Trout.

Regulations:

The Cherokee Tailwater is managed under statewide trout regulations: 7 trout daily creel no size or bait restrictions.

Generation Schedule:

Always be mindful of the generation schedule below the dam. When generators are turned on, the water level can rise several feet very quickly. Allow yourself enough time to get out of the water if generation is expected to start. If you want to wade-fish after the generators have been turned off, make sure you allow some time for the water to go back down. You can find generation and spilling schedules on the Tennessee Valley Authority’s webpage or on the TVA Lake Info app.

For more information contact the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency at 423-587-7037 or visit www.tn.gov/content/tn/twra.html.