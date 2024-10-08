Tennessee Triumphs in Inaugural Abu Garcia College Rivalry Fishing Tournament

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (October 7, 2024) – In a thrilling head-to-head competition, the University of Tennessee triumphed over the University of Florida in the inaugural Abu Garcia College Rivalry Fishing Tournament on Fort Loudoun Lake. Tennessee claimed victory with a total of 31 pounds, 8 ounces across 20 scorable bass, outpacing Florida’s 19 pounds, 10 ounces. Streamed live by Major League Fishing, the event kicked off a week of rivalry leading up to the highly anticipated Tennessee-Florida college football game this coming Saturday.

Despite recent hurricane disruptions, the anglers’ competition boundaries were restricted to only Turkey and Sinking Creeks due to flooding. Equipped with Abu Garcia rods and reels, the teams navigated the tournament’s “every fish counts” format, with Tennessee’s anglers splitting their efforts between the two creeks to execute a winning strategy, ultimately sealing the victory in the final period.

“Yesterday in practice, we found fish using a combination of crankbaits and Berkley Power Blade spinnerbaits, targeting rip-rap areas hoping for those bigger bites,” said Tennessee’s Matthew Dettling and Michael Canonica. “Today we all mixed in bladed-jigs and a little bit of flipping, but we stuck to our plan, and it worked out.”

The tournament’s first period was crucial for Tennessee, with Dettling landing a 3-pound, 6-ounce smallmouth at the buzzer, setting the tone for their eventual victory. Both teams steadily added scorable bass to their totals throughout the day, but Tennessee managed to maintain their early lead. The event wrapped up with sportsmanship and camaraderie between the teams, embodying the true spirit of the competition.

“We want to thank Abu Garcia and Major League Fishing for this incredible opportunity,” said Tennessee’s Jackson Paden and Cody Domingos. “It feels great to win ahead of the big football game, especially during ‘Florida hate week.’ Though, we had a blast with the University of Florida anglers—it was a true honor to compete against them this week and appreciate their travel up here to Knoxville.”

Marc Kempter, VP of Marketing Communications at Abu Garcia, added, “This tournament delivered everything we envisioned—intense competition, camaraderie, and a celebration of the future of fishing. We’re proud to support these collegiate anglers and hope this becomes an annual tradition. Congratulations to both universities, and to Tennessee for securing the inaugural title ahead of this weekend’s football game at Neyland Stadium.”

Rivalry on the Gridiron

In addition to the competition on the water, Abu Garcia is partnering with the University of Tennessee Athletics, the City of Knoxville, local radio stations, and television outlets to promote this inaugural event. To enhance the pre-game excitement and draw in anglers and football fans alike, Abu Garcia has planned several high-profile activities to take place on Saturday, October 12 at Vol Village.

• Fan Experience: Abu Garcia will host a special Fan Zone in Vol Village featuring meet-and-greets with the collegiate bass anglers, pro tournament anglers, a showcase of the tournament trophy, and an exciting Abu Garcia product display, complete with swag giveaways, activities, prize wheels and more.

• Celebrity Appearance: Fans can expect an appearance from Tennessee alum and current NFL quarterback Josh Dobbs, adding an extra layer of excitement to the weekend’s festivities.

