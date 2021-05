A Texas angler is reportedly about to be the proud owner of a new IGFA fishing world record and it’s for a species of fish most people have never heard about. The Meanmouth Bass is a rare hybrid that results between a Largemouth Bass and a Smallmouth Bass.

This pending new fishing world record was caught by Texas bass guide Wyatt Frankens . He was fishing the O.H. Ivie Reservoir which is a reservoir on the Colorado and Concho Rivers on the eastern edge of West Texas.