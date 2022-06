Photos courtesy Port Aransas Fishermans Wharf Facebook

Congrats to Braden Sherron with this pending Texas and World Record Breaking Cubera Snapper!

This Cubera Snapper weighs 137 Pounds and was caught on June 3rd, 2022 in the Gulf of Mexico by Braden Sherron freediving spearfishing!

If you are looking to see more of Braden’s spearfishing adventures check out his YouTube channel‍

https://www.youtube.com/c/BradenSherron