That Signature Expression By: Paul Presson

As he approaches the ramp, he and his vessel are very unassuming. The 17’ twin V, powered by a 60 hp Mercury engine has certainly seen better days. She is not pretty by any means. Upon further inspection, the inside of the boat is about the same. The external fuel tank in the stern of the boat looks out of place, but this old gal has some great mojo!

This is how Geoff Groves rolls; he doesn’t need pretty to produce. Geoff was born and raised in Tampa, Florida. He is a family man and owns his own auto mechanic shop. Owning his own business is beneficial to his fishing prowess. If business is slow or the fishing is on fire, he can throw the “gone fishing” sign on the door and hit the water.

Geoff likes to target two species of fish. He has mastered fishing for red drum and tripletail. His boat has no power anchor, no trolling motor and no reverse, but he can catch with the best. He has been fishing these waters for years. Geoff knows the boat ramps that will take him to fertile fishing grounds as quickly as possible.

Redfish beware, Geoff has this dialed in. He likes to launch just before sunset and fish well into the darkness of night. It is a plain and simple approach, 30-pound braid, 30-pound fluorocarbon, 3/0 circle hook either free lined or with a small weight–just enough to put a live select shrimp on the target. Within no time, it is “fish on.” Geoff is a happy-go-lucky guy, but he does have his rules. Don’t ever shine your headlamp into the area that is being fished.

Geoff’s approach to tripletail tail fishing is unconventional. Most anglers will cruise by crab traps and other structures using the sight fishing technique, looking for that “dish rag” waving in the water. Geoff methodically fishes his favorite crab traps–the older the better. If the trap has been long forgotten, he calls these phantom traps. With the crusty buoys attached, he can tell if it will be a choice spot. He also goes as far as having individual names for his favorite traps.

There is nothing fancy about fishing for these prehistoric looking creatures. He knows when the traps will be checked each day, if he arrives too early, there will be no fish. Again, 30-pound braid, 30-pound fluorocarbon, a number 3/0 circle hook, large shrimp and split shot if needed. It doesn’t take long and “fish on.” The reward, catching some of the tastiest fish you will ever find.

Geoff has never lost the passion for fishing. When he hits the water, you can see the transformation. Adult responsibilities dissipate and the inner child appears. The best part of all of this is that he shares his passion with other less knowledgeable anglers on a regular basis. Geoff is well known in the Tampa Bay fishing community. You can always tell he is having fun by his photos; he is the one with “That Signature Expression!”