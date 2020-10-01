NOVEMBER 12 – 15, 2020

The Covid10 pandemic has affected us in so many ways, but it appears we are finally turning a corner. Certainly, it is not a time to let our guard down, but it is time, along with some common sense, to begin returning to some semblance of normal.

We are beginning to see the return of some events, including the 48th Annual Fort Myers Boat Show, November 12th – 15th in downtown’s historic River District. “It’s an exciting time for our show,” said show manager Kyle Good. “After three years of construction, the long-awaited Luminary Hotel and the totally refurbished Caloosa Sound (formerly Harborside) Convention Center are open. We can’t wait for show visitors to see this spectacular new addition to the show. You can make a weekend of your visit, stay right on the show grounds, enjoy a great show and the good times that the River District offers.”

This is the largest display of boats, boating products, and services on Florida’s west coast, featuring over 600 boats on land and in water, representing over 130 manufacturers. It is also one of the most beautiful settings for a show in the country. Set on the Caloosahatchee River, exhibits wind along the river, through Centennial Park and Edwards Drive, through the convention center and to the City Yacht Basin. Whether you are in the market for a boat, looking to repower or upgrade your current boat, or just want to see what’s new, you will find what you are looking for at this show.

“In light of the Covid19 virus, we are taking preparations for safety and sanitation very seriously,” said Good. “Most of our event is outdoors, allowing plenty of room for social distancing. Indoors, we have designed the floorplan with wider aisles to keep everyone safe. We will have frequent hand sanitizing stations and will have staff monitoring entrances, exits and other high traffic points to maintain distancing requirements. All of our major exhibitors are returning, and we are working closely with them to keep boats and displays clean and to maintain distancing in their display areas.”

For complete details about the show, hours, directions, listing of exhibitors and boat lines on display and on-line ticket sales information, visit www.FortMyersBoatShow.com.