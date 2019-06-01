The 8th Annual Sailfish Marina Big Dog Fat Cat KDW Shootout 2019

On July 12th and 13th all the action will be on Singer Island as it hosts the Sailfish Marina Big Dog & Fat Cat KDW Shootout. This tournament continues to grow every year, with over 250 boats expected to compete for an estimated $50,000 in cash and prizes. The tournament benefits A Second Chance Rescue & The Marine Industry Education Foundation, so the real winners are the dogs, cats, & children.

The grand prize winner is guaranteed $12,500 in cash and prizes while the aggregate winner will earn $5,000 in cash and prizes. There are 5 places per category which include kingfish, dolphin, wahoo, lady angler, aggregate, & junior. Also, there will be 3 places for snapper, 3 places for peewee, and many other ways to win in this KDW shootout.

Visit the tournament website at www.bigdogfatcat.org for more information or to register.

You can also enter to win a free entry at our website www.coastalanglermag.com/palm-beach/giveaway.

We will be fishing in it; we can’t wait!

Ilene & Jeremy Wallace, Co-Publishers, Coastal Angler Magazine Palm Beach County