By Ronnie Parris

Hey folks, I hope everyone is doing well. Loving the good warm weather, and the bite is on. This is one of my favorite months; it’s sort of a transition from fish spawning an there starting to spread out an feed hard to bounce back from the bedding activities.

Bass tend to be chasing threadfin shad up, too, and this can be an exciting time of year for some great top water action. My favorite technique this time of year is to slow troll running multiple rods and setups targeting a variety of fish from walleye to trout and bass. Trolling works so well because you cover so much water and depth, that you’re bound to find some good feeding going on. Watch for birds an breaking fish; if you’re seeing this, you’re in the target area. Electronics are a must. You’re watching for bottom depth, thermocline and schools of fish or bait.

Try different colors and lure types. One day blue and purples may work great an next day it’s chartreuse and red you can watch when you hook up an start matching the rest of your lures to the most productive. Size is another consideration. No time of year will you see more small baitfish than now. Don’t run a 5 inch bait when the main forage is 1 inch or less.

As the water is the perfect temperature right now I usually troll a little faster averaging 2.4 mph. These fish are feeding aggressively so they will chase, especially the trout. This is an awesome time to take kids, as the bite should be fast an temps are great. Take plenty of snacks an get out there and make some memories.

Be safe, an as always take a kid fishing

Ronnie Parris is owner and head guide of Smoky Mountain Outdoors Unlimited-Fontana Lake Fishing Guides, headquartered in Bryson City, N.C., heart of the Great Smoky Mountains, www.smokymountainoutdoorsunlimited.com; (828) 488-9711.