The Chain O’Lakes Bizz

By Steve McClone

The fox chain of lakes located in the northeastern part of Illinois, in Lake and McHenry Counties, covers 488 miles of shoreline and almost 6,500 acres of water. The Chain O’Lakes is made up of 15 lakes (Pistakee, Fox, Redhead, Catherine, Petite, Channel, Bluff, Grass, Marie, Matthews, Brandenburg, Spring, Dunn, Duck, Long and the Nippersink). It is home to some of the best fishing in the state. Early mornings and afternoons tend to be better fishing due to no limitations of horsepower on the second busiest waterway in the nation. The Chain is home to many Bass, Walleye, Crappie, and ice fishing tournaments. Due to its easy accessibility to major cities, the Chain O’Lakes has also been a tourism and vacation destination commonly referred to as the fox chain region. With access to professional Fishing Guides that specializes in multispecies angling.

Captain Steve McClone, with Moonpie Outdoors, LLC is an up-and-coming guide in the region. He focuses on Specific species daily from bass and panfish and beyond. He also has a special interest in Vets, youth, and getting disabled individuals out on the water. His background includes 12 years as a fishing guide captain and professional bass angler fishing many top circuits across the country. It’s not uncommon to see captain McClone tossing his Bizz Baits Pad Daddy attached to his owner wide gap hook, while fishing lily pads across the Chain O’Lakes that, at one time, were harvested for their flowers. While a sassy stick and killer craw are also seen tied on to fish, many find their way into the matted grass and docks throughout the waterway.

Another unique character often spotted in the region is outfitter Trevor James. James is most often seen Ice fishing while in the off-season managing kayak rentals, fishing schools, and guides, covering the river from the state line through the metropolis. The Fox Chain of lakes is undoubtedly Illinois’ premier musky fishery. With huge support from Muskies Inc., Midwest Muskie Club, and area guides all supporting stockings.

Local fishing guide Austin Wiggerman with Austin Wiggerman Guide Service LLC. specifically targets large, toothy critters. His vast knowledge of the Chain O’Lakes region, as well as his above and beyond drive to find these fish, make him one of the best in the region.

Chris Taurisano, A.K.A. T-Bone, is the operator of the notorious T-Bone Guide Service. He has a staff of guides specializing in multispecies angling opportunities.

While there are many guides in this area, these guides stick out with their contributions to the community, youth angling, and angler education. Starting at the state line, the Fox River Chain is a fisherman’s paradise, hosting over 42 species of fish. There are many area hotspots frequently visited by Bugs Moran, Al Capone, Michael Jorden, and many other Chicago land elites. Thursday night thunder is brought to you by Blarney Island with power boat racing until dusk weekly. The Lake House on Pistakee offers great food, great times, and live entertainment. So, whether you’re casting a buzz bait or catching a buzz, the Chain O’Lakes has a little something for everybody.