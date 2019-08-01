The Clemson Bass Fishing Team is currently a club sport, that is open to any full-time student at Clemson University. We are currently a student ran organization, and our club size varies on average between 30-60 members each semester.

While most of our member have been enjoying the summer on their home waters, we have had several teams that have continued to compete in national events ran by FLW, BASS, and ACA. During June, the team of Liam West and Brady Waits recently finished 6th place out of 150 teams in the 2019 Yeti FLW National Championship on the Potomac River in Marbury, MD. West and Waits qualified to fish the Yeti FLW National Championship in May of 2018 with a 7th place finish during a qualifying event on Lake Chickamauga in Tennessee.

The Clemson Bass Team had 4 teams travel to the St. Lawrence River to compete in the Carhartt Bassmaster College Series qualifying event. Derek Freeman and Caleb Allgood led the Tigers with a top 50 finish in Waddington, NY. As of June 24, 2019, Clemson University is ranked 10th in the nation according to the ACA School of the Year Standings.

To wrap up the summer, the teams of Liam West and Brady Waits, as well as Derek Freeman and Caleb Allgood will be traveling to Dayton, TN to compete in the 2019 Carhartt Bassmaster College National Championship August 1-3. They will be facing over 100 other teams on Lake Chickamauga for a berth in the 2020 Bassmaster Classic.

The top 4 teams from the 2019 Carhartt Bassmaster National Championship will compete in a bracket style tournament later in August for the lone berth to the 2020 Bassmaster Classic. Both West and Waits, and Freeman and Allgood earned their qualifications to the 2019 Carhartt Bassmaster College National Championship by finishing in the top 10% of the field during a qualifying event in March 2019 on Lewis Smith Lake in Cullman, AL.

For any other inquiries, please email Liam West (President) at [email protected].