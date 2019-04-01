The Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Hunters Club is the oldest tarpon fishing club in the world. Established in 1962 with the principal objective of furthering the grand sport of tarpon fishing with sportsmanship and safe boating practices. The club is committed to the preservation of tarpon and the conservation of their habitat, while following the International Game Fish Association rules for catch and release.

In early February as we await the arrival of the Silver Kings, the club changed tactics and focused on catching fish for the table. Our annual fish fry brought our membership and families together to enjoy the cuisine and to grab a laugh or two. The start of March found us hosting our annual Tackle Clinic. The sold-out crowd took great interest in the prognosis provided for the upcoming Tarpon Season by our keynote speaker, JoEllen Wilson, Juvenile Habitat Program Manager, of the Bonefish & Tarpon Trust. JoEllen was very optimistic for the return of the Silver King, albeit in the absence of any continuing harmful algal blooms. Following JoEllen’s presentation, the attendees were treated to talks on Fly & Light Tackle techniques as well as fishing with conventional tackle. Both events were a smashing hit!

As if on cue, reports of tarpon caught and released have begun to roll in. With the water warming up and the baitfish showing up in our waters, we expect the releases to continue and the year to start in a strong direction.

Our next major event will occur on April 6th when we host the Orientation Hunt. This event focuses on pairing up our newest members with our seasoned anglers to share strategies and techniques and hopefully record their first tarpon releases with the Club. Following the full day of fishing, we will meet at Bonita Bills for food, beverages and of course, fish stories.

If you are interested in pursuing the Silver King, there is no better community to learn from than the Fort Myers Beach Tarpon Hunter’s Club. The Club meets in the clubhouse at Bonita Bills Waterfront Café, Fort Myers Beach, on the 1st Wednesday of every month @ 7pm. Come on over and join us!

Contact [email protected] for more information.

www.fmbtarponhunters.com

www.facebook.com/fmbthc