The Guide’s Angle

by Chris Scalley

Coolest Place to Fish This Summer!

With two consecutive droughts both in 2016 and 2017, the Georgia water table is depleted making for super skinny streams in the mountains. Tailwaters like the Chattahoochee or the Toccoa will be your best bet for trout this summer. These rivers will have a minimum flow which keeps water temperatures cooler and consistent.

Following our warmest Georgia winter on record, the thermocline within the Blue Ridge and Lake Lanier impoundments is slightly warmer making for 2 to 3 degrees warmer, but still quite cold.

Summer can be great nymph fishing and mid-day can be excellent terrestrial dry fly fishing. During low light windows early and late streamers can score big browns.

Tight lines!