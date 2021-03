By Chris Scalley

Late winter into early spring is the peak window for the “larval stage” of most aquatic insects in trout streams. Anglers should take the time to flip some rocks or use a seine to take a quick inventory of the trout’s menu. Your larger critters should be imitated with your heavier point fly, attached to the end of your leader, and the smaller critters should be imitated with one or even two droppers.

You will be amazed with the abundance and variety of bugs under the surface this time of year.