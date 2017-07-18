The History of Rapala

It all began with a hungry Finnish guy and a carving knife. It was the 1930s when a simple fisherman made an observation of simple genius: Big fish eat little fish, especially little fish that are wounded. So began one of the greatest fishing stories ever told. As Lauri Rapala fished the waters of Finland’s Lake Paijanne, he quietly rowed and watched. And what he saw was how hungry predator fish would dart into a school of minnows and attack the one that swam with a slightly off-center wobble.

Lauri realized that if he could craft a lure that mimicked the movements of a wounded minnow, he could catch more fish, earn more money, and not spend time constantly baiting lines. So Lauri set to work. He whittled, carved and shaved. Eventually, a lure took shape. Using a shoemaker’s knife and some sandpaper, he created his first successful lure from cork in 1936. Tinfoil from chocolate bars formed the lure’s outer surface. Melted photographic negatives were the protective coating. It perfectly imitated the action of a wounded minnow. Legend has it that Lauri sometimes caught 600 pounds of fish a day with that new lure. And as word of his abundant catches spread, the lure’s reputation grew. The rest, as they say, is history. That first lure was the forefather to the lure that has helped more fishermen experience the thrill of more big fish than any other: the legendary Original Floating Rapala.

As fishermen around the world began to catch more and bigger fish with Rapala’s lure, it became clear that what triggered them was the lure’s tantalizing wiggle and wobble. Even though fish throughout the world are different, predators and baitfish always acted true to form. Big fish hammer wounded little fish. That’s why Lauri tested each lure to make sure it swam true to the unique “wounded-minnow action.” It wasn’t the fastest way to make a fishing lure. But it was the only way to make a Rapala. To this day, Rapala lures are hand-tuned and tank-tested to swim perfectly right out of the box. It’s an action as distinct to a Rapala as a fingerprint is to a person.

With every unforgettable trip of a lifetime, every successful Saturday afternoon with a kid at the local fishing hole, the Rapala legend grew. A deep-seated trust formed between anglers and Rapala. Weekenders became hardcore. Dads became heroes. More and more fishermen began reaching for Rapala.

For millions, success could be measured by the growing number of trophy fish caught on Rapala lures. To this day, no other lure holds more world records. And because we the designers at Rapala are fishermen first, they know not only what fishermen need, but what they can’t live without. When the Shad Rap exploded onto the scene, its ability to catch fish spread like wildfire. Tackle shops sold out across the country. Resort owners and mom-and-pop bait shops rented out Shad Raps by the day, and even by the hour. Yes, it was that good. Twenty years later, it’s still one of fishing’s most successful lures.

Likewise, the moment Rapala introduced Fish ’n Fillet knives, they enhanced the fishing experience for millions. The tapered design and unique flexibility of the Fish ’n Fillet made filleting easier, which is why they’re still the number one fillet knives in the world. And so a foundation was laid. The successes of the Original Floater, Shad Rap, and Fish ’n Fillet were followed by other Rapala products that found their way into tackle boxes and history books. They are lures like the Magnum, the Rattlin’ Rapala, the Fat Rap, the CountDown, the Husky Jerk and the Tail Dancer.

There’s a reason so many fishermen around the world put their faith in Rapala. It’s a confidence that stretches through 140 countries and is validated each year by the 20 million Rapala lures sold. Simply put, Rapala products make better fishermen. Nothing is rushed to market; everything is carefully crafted from years of experience. It is a legacy of unwavering quality that can be seen in every lure, every fillet knife, every tool, and every cast of our premium monofilament line. It is a legacy that continues with new Rapala offerings, new actions, new sizes, new colors, new finishes, new tools, new accessories and new ways of catching more fish.

The sweet smell of success lingers long after the scent of fish slime fades. Tens of millions of walleye, trout, bass, wahoo, snook and tarpon later, Rapala continues to stand the test of time. Because through it all, one simple truth has endured. That which is irresistible to fish will always be irresistible to the fisherman.