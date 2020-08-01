The Inshore Series – Whiting By: Paul Presson

Many different countries have their own version of what they call whiting fish. Menticirrhus americanus are a fish that can be found from Massachusetts to South America. This is a species of fish that are plentiful on the Florida shoreline. Southern king fish, southern whiting and ground mullet, are a few of the nicknames for this fish.

Whiting are a favorite for surf anglers. They can easily be harvested from the beach. They are a relatively small fish, ranging from 1 to 2 pounds and grow up to 16 inches. They have a split dorsal fin, an elongated body, flat bottom and are a silvery gray color with a copper sheen. Whiting have 7 to 8 darker bars along their sides. They are bottom feeders and have a downward pointing mouth and a barbel on the chin to help find their prey.

This is a fish that can be caught year-round. They are found just before the breaking of the waves. They stay in these areas, because the water churns and their next meal is readily available. Whiting eat sand fleas, shrimp, clams and other smaller fish. These fish can easily be caught with light tackle, a weight large enough to keep the bait in place and a #1 to #2 circle hook. For a small fish, they put up quite a fight and are fun to catch. Whiting have a small mouth, so small pieces of bait will do the trick.

As far as table fare goes, whiting have an iodine taste, soaking them in milk is recommended. Put whiting on ice as soon as they are caught. If not, they may emit a strong ammonia smell. Prepared correctly, these fish taste very much like cod and are used as imitation crab meat. They are harvested by recreational and commercial fishermen. There are no size restrictions and up to 100 pounds can be harvested per day.

If you are looking for a great species for that fish fry you have been wanting to have, whiting may be the species for you. The next time you have a family outing to the beach, bring along some gear, have some fun, and catch yourself a great dinner.

Photo Credits: Charles Gallo “mess of whiting”

Dani Gonzalez “father and son on the beach”