The Kingfisher Classic 2024 — A Celebration of Fly Tying

(Atlanta, GA) The Southeastern Council of Fly Fishers International (SECwebsite) announces its upcoming fly tying extravaganza on Saturday, October 26, 2024, in Cleveland, TN, on the campus of Lee University in the Science and Math building. This second annual event known as the Kingfisher Classic brings together many talented and well known fly tiers and designers demonstrating their artistry with hooks, tubes, feathers, hair, fur and synthetics. Tiers will demonstrate how to tie every genre of fly. Visitors will have the opportunity to sit and talk with tiers as they demonstrate how to tie

their patterns. Best of all the event is free and open to the public.

“We are excited to host this event for the second year in an area noted for its strong angling community and believe this event will appeal to all anglers as well as those who appreciate the artistry of fly tying,” said Debra Pauli, President of the Southeastern Council of Fly Fishers International.

The event sponsors include Ranger Outdoors, LLC DBA Angler Sport Group is the exclusive distributor of brands such as Daiichi® hooks, C& F Design North America, and Chota® Outdoor Gear. Ranger Outdoors and the Southeast Council of FFI share the desire to always go the extra mile for our stakeholders.

The event starts at 9:30 am and ends at 4:30 pm. In addition to the opportunity to engage with these fly tiers demonstrating their artistry on the vise, some of the best tiers will showcase their skills on a big screen providing attendees with the opportunity to learn from the best. Visitors will also have the opportunity to experience tying flies themselves with instructors at a fly tying station sponsored by the Carolina Fly Fishing Club. All ages are welcome.

Fly Fishers International Certified Casting Instructors will be presenting fly casting demonstrations and providing casting instruction. There will be expert presentations on targeting “trash” fish, fisheries management and restoration, how to create fly tying videos and increase your social media following.

With so much to do and see, it is a can’t miss opportunity.

________________________________________________________________

About the Southeastern Council of Fly Fishers International

The Southeastern Council of Fly Fishers International ( www.secffi.org ) includes anglers in Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, North and South Carolina. The mission of the Southeastern Council (SEC) of Fly Fishers International is to support the legacy of fly fishing for all fish in all waters by promoting the sport of fly fishing, protecting critical fishing resources and engaging with our members to foster fellowship among our community . The SEC is the regional council of Fly Fishers International (FFI) (https://www.flyfishersinternational.org/), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.