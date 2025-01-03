the Largest Boat Show on FLORIDA’S Gulf Coast RETURNS TO ST. PETERSBURG

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – October 28, 2024 – The Annual St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive, returns to St. Pete January 16-19, 2025. This year, after massive boat losses along the storm-tossed coast, residents and visitors welcome the most comprehensive display of vessels to St. Petersburg’s downtown waterfront.

For more than 45 years, Informa Markets/U.S. Boat Shows has showcased products from fishing boats to luxury yachts both on land and in the water and a 40,000-square-foot tent housing all types of marine gear. The show attracts boating enthusiasts from all over the state of Florida as well as seasonal visitors to the popular St. Petersburg destination.

The St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive is located at the Duke Energy Center for the Arts Mahaffey Theater – Yacht Basin and Albert Whitted Park, 400 1st Street S. St. Petersburg, FL 33701.

Tickets must be purchased in advance online at stpeteboatshow.com. General admission is $22 for adults, and children ages 15 and under attend free. Veterans and active-duty military show proof of military service for a free ticket. The St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, January 16-18; and Sunday, January 19, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To help provide relief to those still reeling from the devastation of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, proceeds from boat show ticket sales will benefit Feeding Tampa Bay. In partnership with the Tampa Bay area Emergency Operations Centers, the organization works directly with local emergency management operations to provide food, water, and hygiene items to this area.

Presented by Captain Don Dingman, Hook the Future is a free fishing clinic for children that takes place at 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, January 18, and Sunday, January 19, for children ages 4-16. All children in attendance receive a complimentary fishing pole. Captain Don has hosted kids fishing clinics at major boat shows and events across the Southeast, teaching thousands of families how to succeed in fishing while spending quality time outdoors with people you love.

Additionally, all attendees of the St. Petersburg Power and Sailboat Show, Presented by Progressive, will have the opportunity to connect with boating experts and learn about the latest features and innovations in the marine industry by viewing more than 300 exhibits.

