The Myrtle Beach Area is a Natural Wonderland

By Julie Ellis

The Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area is home to some of the most bountiful natural beauty in the United States, and its temperate climate allows visitors to enjoy nature year-round. From hiking and bird watching in state parks to kayaking, fishing off piers, or booking a charter trip, there is much to discover and appreciate in the Myrtle Beach area’s great outdoors.

The Grand Strand region offers two state parks, Huntington Beach State Park and Myrtle Beach State Park. Both offer beach access, pier and surf fishing, hiking, bird watching, interpretive centers, and more!

Horry County has both saltwater and freshwater fishing, thanks to the Atlantic Ocean, Intracoastal Waterway, several inlets, and the Waccamaw River. With easy access to the water and great amenities, anglers of all levels can expect an amazing fishing experience in the greater Myrtle Beach area. Fishing charters and pier fishing are available through multiple vendors.

Calabash Fishing Fleet offers charter boats, deep sea fishing, inshore, offshore, and Gulf Steam charters. If inlet fishing is for you, try Captain Smiley Fishing Charters! The happy captain offers some of the best gulfstream fishing trips available on the Grand Strand for grouper, snapper, jumbo bass, triggers, and more. Guests can fish inshore sounds, inlets, tidal creeks, and near-shore wrecks.

Also in the North Strand, there’s Hurricane Fleet and Little River Fishing Fleet, the area’s leaders in head boat and deep-sea fishing charters. Located in Calabash, NC, their port is the closest to the ocean in the area, allowing for more fishing time and less riding time. Voyager Deep Sea Fishing & Dolphin Cruises also provides private charters and deep-sea fishing.

Crazy Sister Marina is located in beautiful Murrells Inlet, just south or Myrtle Beach, and it is a great place to find fishing charters for inshore/near shore, deep-sea fishing, shark fishing and a public head boat.

Pier fishing is a great way to enjoy the sun and the ocean and still catch dinner! There are several pier options along the Grand Strand, including the Apache Pier, the longest wooden fishing pier on the east coast! You can also check out Cherry Grove Beach Pier on the north end and Pier 14, which is in the heart of Myrtle Beach and includes a fantastic restaurant and amazing views! Also in Myrtle Beach, you’ll find the Second Avenue Pier, famous for its wide variety of catch–everything from finger mullet to flounder to Spanish and king mackerel, and even barracuda. The Surfside Beach Pier is currently being reconstructed and will be open this fall.

The Myrtle Beach area’s 60-mile long beach is packed with dynamic attractions, but there are also plenty of activities that allow guests to slow down, relax and explore the region’s natural beauty. From the ocean to the many inlets, the Waterway or our rivers, various water activities exist for those with an adventurous and eco-minded spirit.

Black River Outdoors and J & L Kayaking offer guided eco kayak tours that showcase an enchanting side of the Grand Strand that most visitors to the Myrtle Beach area miss completely.

Blue Wave Adventures out of the Crazy Sister Marina utilizes a 30-foot RAIV (Rigid Aluminum Inflatable Vessel), the Osprey, to take visitors deep into the most remote areas of the pristine ecosystem and then launch their inflatable kayaks from the boat. The Osprey serves as a “Mothership” for the kayak guides and provides adventure seekers remote experiences to see rare nature and wildlife.

There’s no shortage of things to do in the Myrtle Beach area for outdoor-minded visitors and fishermen! Not just a tourist hub, Myrtle Beach is an exquisite area for outdoor adventure, education and relaxation. For additional information on the Myrtle Beach area, visit www.VisitMyrtleBeach.com.