The Palomar Knot – Best Snug Knot For All Line Types

Famous for its incredible strength, the Palomar knot ties well in all line types. That’s a huge advantage, and few knots can equal it on that front.

Tied properly, this knot won’t slip even on braid, making it a popular choice as an all-around knot for securing line to swivels, hooks and pretty much anything else where a snug connection is desired.

It’s also quite easy and fast to tie, though it can be a tricky choice for lures because it requires a large loop to be passed completely over and around your terminal tackle.

