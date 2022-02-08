The Perfect Grip

By John Saporito

A handle is much more than just the part by which you hold the rod. It is the conduit that transmits strikes to your hands and the trusted grip that ensures a hold on the fish of your dreams. But not all handles are created equal, and each material has strengths and weaknesses. Whether buying a factory rod, building your own or having a custom rod built for you, it pays to know which handle style is the best choice for the job. This primer will give you a “grip” on which one is right for you.

EVA Foam: Foam handles are common across all types of fishing rods. They are inexpensive and durable, making them a go-to option for anglers. However, foam is neither the most comfortable choice nor the best in terms of grip. It can become slippery when wet or after handling fish. It also lacks true sensitivity, muffling what is transmitted from hook to hand rather than delivering it directly.

Cork: A fan favorite, cork is as comfortable as it is elegant. However, it is less durable and more expensive than foam. A lightweight material, cork offers good sensitivity and a solid grip—even when wet.

Split Grip: A split grip is simply a handle that is partly covered with foam, cork or another material, and partly left bare. The narrow diameter of the naked rod won’t tire out a hand over long periods of use and allows for maximum sensitivity, translating whatever is happening on the end of the line to the hand as efficiently as possible. Lacking coverage of their entire length, split grips are also very lightweight. The gripping potential depends on the material. The main concern of split grips is durability, as the unprotected portion is damaged more easily than a fully covered handle.

Cork Tape: A favorite of surf fishermen, cork tape offers an incredibly reliable grip under all conditions. Its “sandpaper” texture may scare some anglers off, but it is actually quite comfortable. Cork tape is durable, although it may need replacing after seasons of use—much like the grip on a golf club. It promotes good sensitivity due to the thin and firm nature of the material. It is perhaps the most underutilized handle type of all.

Heat-Shrink Vinyl: A cork-tape look-alike, vinyl permits excellent sensitivity, is comfortable, and provides good gripping ability. It is both durable and inexpensive. Many anglers turn to heat-shrink vinyl as an easy replacement for worn handles on well-used rods.

In the end, selecting a handle doesn’t need to be a confusing affair. Evaluate which qualities you seek in a rod, how the rod will be used, and which grip materials are available for the rods that meet your needs. Then, the decision will practically make itself.

John Saporito is a lifelong fisherman and student of predatory fish.

Visit him online at guerillaangling.com.