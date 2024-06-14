The Race: 6,000 Miles by Boat in 30 Days

Cancer survivor Capt. Scott “Red” Flowers will set off on an epic journey this month. His goal is to set a record for the 6,000-mile Great Loop by completing it in just 30 days, and he’s doing it to raise awareness and funds for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation.

The Great Loop is a water route that completes a giant circuit of the eastern United States. From the Intracoastal Waterway in southern Florida, it runs all the way up the Atlantic Coast to Chesapeake Bay and then through New York canals to the Great Lakes. Then the route follows inland rivers all the way down to the Gulf of Mexico before the journey is completed where it began.

Capt. Flowers will attempt his record-breaking run aboard a 28-foot Canyon Bay center console, which was generously donated to the cause by the Florida-based boat builder. The single-engine vessel has an open helm, and Flowers plans to save time by limiting stops, sleeping on the boat and doing his own maintenance.

The ultimate goal is to raise $1 million for the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation. While battling his own stage-four cancer, Flowers said he met many suffering children, which set him on a mission to do something for the cause.

“When I see these children fighting cancer, I am amazed at their courage and strength,” he said. “Please help us raise money to give the 43 children diagnosed every day better treatment options; they deserve it.”

Help Flowers reach his goal of raising $1 million for critical pediatric cancer research by donating at NationalPCF.org/GreatLoopChallenge. All proceeds will go to the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation, which funds research to find less toxic, more targeted treatments for pediatric cancer.

Follow Capt. Flowers’ journey through The Great Loop on social media and by visiting NationalPCF.org/GreatLoopChallenge.

